LG Electronics Hit With $1.6M Verdict After Jury Deliberates...

LG Electronics Inc. was slapped with a $1.68 million verdict upon a jury's finding that the Korean company infringed on patents held by a Maryland company that are used in NextGen TV. The eight-member jury, in its verdict, answered that the LG defendants would not prove by clear and convincing evidence that any of the asserted claims for four patents were invalid. The jury also answered that Constellation Designs LLC proved by a preponderance of the evidence that the LG defendants "willfully infringed" on the asserted claims. A legal team of ten Caldwell Cassady & Curry attorneys out of Dallas tried the case for Constellation Designs in the the Marshall, Texas federal courthouse of the Eastern District of Texas.

July 21, 2023, 2:26 PM

