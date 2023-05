Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Smith Gambrell & Russell on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Christian Smith to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Venable on behalf of fintech company LFG Payments, accuses Smith of failing to provide sufficient technical writing services for the company and seeks to recoup nearly $100,000 paid for his services. The case is 2:23-cv-03802, LFG Payments Inc. v. Smith.

Banking & Financial Services

May 18, 2023, 1:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Lfg Payments, Inc.

defendants

Christian Smith

defendant counsels

Smith, Gambrell & Russell

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct