New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bank of America and Early Warning Services were hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in Arizona District Court. The complaint, filed by Morgan & Morgan, centers on the alleged unauthorized electronic transfers via peer-to-peer payment network Zelle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00115, Lezcano v. Early Warning Services LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 20, 2023, 10:29 AM