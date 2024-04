Who Got The Work

John W. Bridger of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Amazon.com in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The complaint was filed Feb. 29 in Texas Western District Court by Gowan Law Group on behalf of Jonathan Leyva. The case is 1:24-cv-00209, Leyva v. Amazon Logistics, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 15, 2024, 9:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan Leyva

Plaintiffs

Gowan Law Group

defendants

Amazon Logistics, Inc.

Alberto Medina Sarria

Carranza Trucking, LLC.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision