New Suit - Copyright

D.R. Horton, a home construction company headquartered in Arlington, Texas, was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Stark Law on behalf of Leytham Photography, a wedding, beach and commercial photography specialist, accuses D.R. Horton of publishing 29 images on its website and Facebook page without permission or authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00794, Leytham Photography, LLC v. D.R. Horton, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

January 18, 2023, 5:42 AM