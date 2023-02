Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Clinton & Clinton on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Michaels Stores to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Tim Dominguez Injury Law on behalf of Mary Leyba and Dominick Contreras. The case is 2:23-cv-01015, Leyba et al. v. Michaels Stores Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 10, 2023, 4:10 PM