New Suit - Patent

MSC Industrial Direct was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Buether Joe & Counselors on behalf of Lexos Media IP, asserts two patents pertaining to methods for modifying cursor images in order to improve online advertising. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01736, Lexos Media IP LLC v. MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 10, 2022, 5:01 PM