Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Greenberg Traurig have entered appearances for eBay in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 6 in California Northern District Court by Buether Joe & Counselors, asserts two patents related to modifying a cursor image. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa J. Cisneros, is 3:23-cv-06314, Lexos Media IP, LLC v. eBay, Inc.

Technology

December 22, 2023, 8:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Lexos Media IP, LLC

Plaintiffs

Buether Joe & Counselors, LLC

Futterman Dupree Dodd Croley Maier LLP

Sethlaw PLLC

defendants

EBay Inc

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims