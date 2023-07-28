New Suit - Contract

Bass, Berry & Sims and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft filed a lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court targeting the governor of West Virginia for allegedly refusing to pay a default debt of $23 million. The suit, brought on behalf of Lexon Insurance, takes aim at Gov. James C. Justice II for alleged breach of guaranty in connection with certain surety bonds issued to subsidiaries and affiliates of companies he owns which are involved in coal mining. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00772, Lexon Insurance Company v. Justice.

Government

July 28, 2023, 9:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Lexon Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Bass, Berry & Sims

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

defendants

James C. Justice, II

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract