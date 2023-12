News From Law.com

LexisNexis announced the expansion of its free U.S. law school access plan for Lexis+ AI to include law students at American Bar Association-accredited law schools starting as early as next week. This is an extension of an initiative by LexisNexis in fall 2023 that gave Lexis+ AI access to a group of law school professionals, including law librarians.

AI & Automation

December 20, 2023, 8:00 AM

