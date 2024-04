News From Law.com

On April 23, LexisNexis announced the commercial preview of Nexis+AI, new generative artificial intelligence-powered capabilities that aim to streamline corporate research and business intelligence. Nexis+AI is for now in commercial preview with a select group of corporations with plans for a general release later this year.

AI & Automation

April 24, 2024, 3:01 PM

