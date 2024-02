News From Law.com

A division of LexisNexis has been accused in a New Jersey suit of violating Daniel's Law, which was enacted to protect the privacy of judges, police officers and other groups. LexisNexis Risk Data Management operates websites that allow anyone to obtain the name, home address and unlisted home telephone number of persons protected under Daniel's law, according to the suit, which was filed in Bergen County Superior Court on Thursday.

Technology

February 09, 2024, 2:39 PM

nature of claim: /