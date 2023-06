News From Law.com

On Tuesday, LexisNexis announced that it would be launching a new document analysis tool as part of its Lexis+ package. While the tool, named Agreement Analysis, will be available to all users who subscribe to Lexis+ and have the underlying Practical Guidance content, which is a collection of legal practice guides and templates, it is mainly designed with merger and acquisition contracts in mind.

June 27, 2023, 9:00 AM

