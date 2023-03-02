New Suit - Contract

Lexington Insurance sued Naranja Lakes Condominium Association No. 5 on Thursday in Florida Southern District Court to rescind an insurance policy. The suit, brought by Clausen Miller, accuses the defendant of failing to disclose in its application that it had previously submitted a hurricane-related claim to another insurer. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20823, Lexington Insurance Co. v. Naranja Lakes Condominium Association No. 5.

Insurance

March 02, 2023, 2:52 PM