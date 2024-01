Who Got The Work

Jordan A. Lavine of Flaster Greenberg has entered an appearance for Rear View Safety and Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 19 in New York Eastern District Court by Rozier Hardt McDonough on behalf of Lexidine, asserts a single patent related to brake light cameras. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati, is 1:23-cv-09325, Lexidine, LLC v. Safe Fleet Holdings LLC et al.

Automotive

January 11, 2024, 9:02 AM

