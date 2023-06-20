Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Walmart, Richfield Window Coverings d/b/a Nien Made and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Kummerlen Law and Woolsey Morcom on behalf of the estate of a minor who was strangled to death after becoming tangled in the inner cord of a window covering which was allegedly advertised as 'cordless.' The case is 3:23-cv-00715, Lewis v. Walmart Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 20, 2023, 2:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Kierra Denise Lewis

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Walmart Inc

John Wallace

Wal-Mart Apollo LLC

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims