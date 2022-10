New Suit - Employment

The University of Chicago was sued Monday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The court case, pertaining to pay disparities, was filed by the Law Offices of Ruth I. Major on behalf of Rosella Lewis, the administrator for Faculty and Department Affairs at the University of Chicago. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05843, Lewis v. University Of Chicago.