New Suit

Sony Corporation of America was hit with a consumer class action on Saturday in Florida Northern District Court over the company's a7iii camera. The lawsuit, brought by Sheehan & Associates, claims that the professional-grade camera is marketed with a performance expectancy of 200,000 actuations but is prone to shutter failure below that threshold. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00177, Lewis v. Sony Electronics Inc.

Technology

May 08, 2023, 9:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Hannah Lewis

Plaintiffs

Sheehan & Associates Pc - Great Neck Ny

defendants

Sony Electronics Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct