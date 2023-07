New Suit - Product Liability

Samsung Electronics was hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Marshall and Inwood on behalf of a plaintiff making claims concerning a battery-powered scooter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06643, Lewis v. Samsung SDI America, Inc. et al.

Technology

July 31, 2023, 3:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Sasha Lewis

Plaintiffs

Marshall And Inwood

defendants

Samsung Electronics America Inc.

Samsung Electronics USA, Inc.

Samsung Electronics, L.L.C.

Samsung SDI America, Inc.

Samsung, Corp.

Samsung, Inc.

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims