New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, was hit with a false advertising class action Monday in New York Southern District Court over its Z Fold 3 smartphone. The suit, filed by Sheehan & Associates, contends that Samsung falsely marketed the phone as durable when dust, debris and water can penetrate the screen protector and interfere with the folding mechanism. The suit further accuses Samsung of failing to honor the one-year warranty of the phone. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10882, Lewis v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc.