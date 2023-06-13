Who Got The Work

Christopher J. Kelly of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for Carol Havens-Dobbs and Overbrook School for the Blind in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed April 29 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by attorney Brian J. Foley on behalf of a security guard and training officer who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking a religious exemption from Overbrook School's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eduardo C. Robreno, is 2:23-cv-01634, Lewis v. Overbrook School For The Blind et al.

Education

June 13, 2023, 6:56 AM

