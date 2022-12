New Suit - Employment

Mercedes-Benz Group, the German carmaker, was sued Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Bard & Rodriguez Law on behalf of Sheri Lewis, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting religious exemptions to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04804, Lewis v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC.