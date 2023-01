New Suit - Employment

Kinder Morgan, a Texas-based energy infrastructure company, was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit was brought by attorney H. Julian Frachtman on behalf of a former senior controller who alleges racial discrimination and retaliation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00280, Lewis v. Kinder Morgan Inc.

Energy

January 25, 2023, 7:33 PM