New Suit - Contract

Health Reform Team Inc. was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid sales commisions, was brought by the Storm Law Firm and other attorneys on behalf of Linda Lewis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00937, Lewis v. Health Reform Team Inc.

Agent & Broker

October 19, 2022, 4:47 PM