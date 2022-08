Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Financial to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, over damage claims arising from a windstorm, was filed by The Property People FL on behalf of Ruth Lewis. The case is 9:22-cv-81288, Lewis v. Hartford Insurance Co. of the Midwest.

Insurance

August 19, 2022, 12:53 PM