Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Harbor Freight Tools to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Smith Ammons Howle & Ricker on behalf of a former employee who contends he was wrongfully terminated after requesting workers' compensation benefits. The case is 4:23-cv-03349, Lewis v. Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 15, 2023, 9:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Montrice Lewis

Plaintiffs

Smith Ammons Howle And Ricker

defendants

Harbor Freight Tools Distribution

Harbor Freight Tools Texas, L.P.

Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc

Partners Personnel Management Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Sc

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches