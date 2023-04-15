New Suit - Personal Injury

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the international luxury hospitality company headquartered in Toronto, and Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti were hit with a personal injury lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The court action was brought by Boucher LLP on behalf of Jenifer Lewis, who contends she sustained injuries after falling off the edge of her villa’s elevated terrace. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02830, Lewis v. Four Seasons Hotels Limited et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 15, 2023, 8:48 AM

