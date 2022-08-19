Who Got The Work

Spencer P. Hugret, Reshma Bajaj and James P. Mayo of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have stepped in as defense counsel to FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, in a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The suit, which pursues claims under the California Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act on behalf of the purchaser of a 2019 Dodge Ram 150, was filed July 5 in California Eastern District Court by Strategic Legal Practices. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb, is 2:22-cv-01160, Lewis v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

