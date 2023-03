New Suit - Personal Injury

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02631, Lewis v. Chrysler et al.

Automotive

March 30, 2023, 4:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Regina Lewis

defendants

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Chrysler

Dongfeng Motor Group

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation