New Suit - Telemarketing Class Action

CDK Global, a provider of technology to support auto dealerships, was hit with a telemarketing class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Shambee Law Office and Kaufman P.A., alleges violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03796, Lewis v. Cdk Global LLC.

Automotive

June 15, 2023, 5:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Annette Lewis

defendants

Cdk Global LLC

nature of claim: 890/