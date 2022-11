New Suit

BNSF Railway was sued Tuesday in South Dakota District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The lawsuit was brought by Johnson, Janklow, Abdallah & Reiter on behalf of Dashawn J. Lewis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-04164, Lewis v. BNSF Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

November 29, 2022, 7:33 PM