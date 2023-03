Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Friday removed a lawsuit against BMW of North America and other defendants to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed pro se by Michael Lewis. The case is 3:23-cv-00203, Lewis v. BMW of North America, LLC et al.

Automotive

March 24, 2023, 4:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Lewis

defendants

BMW of North America, LLC

Bavarian Motor Works

Rachelle Gerard

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 890/