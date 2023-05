New Suit - Employment

BJ's Wholesale Club was sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore on behalf of a deli clerk who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting disability accommodations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01987, Lewis v. Bj's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Wholesalers

May 24, 2023, 3:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Jeanette Lewis

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Eric A Shore PC

defendants

Bj's Wholesale Club, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination