Amazon was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit on Thursday in Delaware District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid royalties for book sales, was filed pro se by Robert Charles Lewis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00785, Lewis v. Bezos et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 20, 2023, 4:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert Charles Lewis

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon Headquarters

Jeff Bezos

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation