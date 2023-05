Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Davis Wright Tremaine on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Bear Stearns Residential Mortgage Corp., Community Loan Servicing f/k/a Bayview Loan Servicing and Nationstar Mortgage d/b/a Mr. Cooper to California Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed pro se by Milo Dante Lewis. The case is 2:23-cv-01010, Lewis v. Bear Stearns Residential Mortgage Corp. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 30, 2023, 5:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Milo Dante Lewis

defendants

JPMorgan Chase Bank, NA

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC

Bear Stearns Residential Mortgage Corporation

Community Loan Servicing, LLC

MTC Financial Services Inc

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property