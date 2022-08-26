New Suit

Assurant, a global risk management services company based in New York City, and American Bankers Insurance Co of Florida were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over a disputed insurance claim arising from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, was brought by McClenney Moseley & Associates on behalf of Tina Lewis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-04812, Lewis v. American Security Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

August 26, 2022, 4:46 AM