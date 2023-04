Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against ADP Technology Services Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Pessah Law Group on behalf of a senior UX designer, who contends that she was subjected to gender-based pay inequality. The case is 2:23-cv-02583, Lewis v. ADP Technology Services, Inc.

Technology

April 06, 2023, 4:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Katherine Lewis

defendants

ADP Technology Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination