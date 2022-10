New Suit - Employment

Tyson Foods was sued Monday in Oklahoma Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Bennett Vernier PLLC and Barnes Law on behalf of John Hisey and Regina Lewis, who claim the defendant's COVID-19 vaccination policy infringes upon the plaintiffs' religious freedom. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00918, Lewis et al v. Tyson Foods Inc.