Who Got The Work

Norman Ray Giles, William S. Helfand, and Randy E. Lopez of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for the City of Rosenberg, Texas, the Rosenberg Police Department and individual officers in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit was filed Aug. 4 in Texas Southern District Court by the National Police Accountability Project and Kizzia Johnson PLLC on behalf of Regina Armstead, 57, and Michael Lewis, 67. The plaintiffs, who are Black, claim that they were unlawfully stopped and subjected to unlawful detainment, unlawful search and seizure and other constitutional violations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen, is 4:22-cv-02593, Lewis et al v. Rosenberg Police Department et al.

Texas

September 19, 2022, 9:25 AM