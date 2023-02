Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gaudry, Ranson, Higgins & Gremillion on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Zurich American Insurance and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Morris & Dewett on behalf of Twanda Broussard and Rufus Lewis. The case is 1:23-cv-00265, Lewis et al v. Hesselbein Tire Co., Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 28, 2023, 1:01 PM