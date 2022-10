Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wright, Lindsey & Jennings on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision caused by allegedly defective brakes on a Lincoln Mark LT, was filed by the Brad Hendricks Law Firm and the Paul Byrd Law Firm on behalf of Clark S. Lewis and Shirlene Lewis. The case is 1:22-cv-01062, Lewis et al v. Ford Motor Company.