Lewis Brisbois Trial Team Moves to Steptoe & Johnson PLLC in...

News From Law.com

A trial team from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith in Dallas, led by office managing partner Christoper White, has joined Steptoe & Johnson PLLC in Dallas, as the Mid-Atlantic firm continues to grow its litigation team in Texas.White, who also co-chaired Lewis Brisbois' national professional liability practice, made the move on June 20, and was joined at Steptoe & Johnson on June 26 by others on his team — members Katherine Compton and Malerie Anderson, and associate Michael Lilley. All joined the firm's litigation department.

Texas

July 10, 2023, 1:04 PM

nature of claim: /