Lewis Brisbois Sued by Chinese Investors Over $92.5M Investm...

A group of 185 Chinese investors are suing Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and an investor client for allegedly failing to protect $92.5 million of invested capital in a $2.5 billion redevelopment project in Century City, Los Angeles, according to a complaint filed this month in California federal court. The March 14 complaint centers on Lewis Brisbois' representation of CMB Export, a junior mezzanine lender of the Century Plaza redevelopment project, which allegedly contributed to the loss of the entire $92.5 million investment made by the plaintiffs.

March 20, 2024, 4:40 PM

