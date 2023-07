News From Law.com

At least 20 attorneys including about 10 partners from Daugherty Lordan, the firm formerly known as Barber Ranen that spun off of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith in May, appear to have joined O'Hagan in San Francisco, Orange County, California, and Denver, Colorado.

July 12, 2023, 4:57 PM

