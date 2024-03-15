Lewis Brisbois Loses Minneapolis Product Liability Group In ...

News From Law.com

Nearly all of the product liability partners in the Minneapolis office of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith are in the process of relocating to Husch Blackwell, and multiple colleagues are expected to join in the coming weeks, people briefed on the moves told The American Lawyer.The departure of partners Richard Morgan, Doug Pfeifer, Carli Pearson and Matthew Beyer, who represent client Ecolab in litigation, leaves only two partners in the products liability practice in Minneapolis and seven partners in the office overall, according to the firm's website. A fifth product liability partner is in discussions about joining colleagues at Husch Blackwell as well, and several other lawyers are expected to join as well, the people said.

March 15, 2024, 3:54 PM

