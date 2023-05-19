Lewis Brisbois Leaders Hoarded Firm Assets, Misused Client F...

News From Law.com

A former executive at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith accused senior leadership of spreading financial perks to insiders without partnership consent and deliberately failing to collect end-of-year accounts receivable to limit equity partner pay, among other questionable practices, according to a Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) claim from 2019. The alleged improprieties reported by Lewis Brisbois' former chief operating officer Robert Kamins shared a common thread: "Even though the Firm is an Am Law 100 Firm with over one hundred equity partners and over one thousand lawyers, Firm Co-Founder and Chairman Bob Lewis appeared to run this massive partnership as if the Firm was still a 'mom and pop' operation still controlled by Bob Lewis," the letter stated.

May 19, 2023

