Lewis Brisbois Expands Management Committee By 5 In Wake Of ...

Equity partners at Lewis Brisbois on Tuesday named five new members to the firm's now 15-member management committee, the firmwide body that will be responsible for naming a new firm head following the resignation of chairman Bob Lewis. The five new members represent three of the firm's offices and five practice areas: healthcare partner Katheen Walker, general liability partner Dana Fox and class action and mass tort partner Eric Kizirian in Los Angeles; Michael G. Platner, co-chair of the firm's business practice group and office managing partner in Fort Lauderdale; and labor and employment partner William Helfand in Houston.

May 10, 2023, 12:05 PM

