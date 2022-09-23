New Suit - Trademark

Michael J. Bitgood and other defendants were sued for trademark infringement by the law firm Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of registering the 'Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith' name with the Texas Secretary of State's Office and falsely holding themselves out as lawyers with the firm. The suit further alleges that the defendants took these actions after Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith appeared as defense attorneys in an action filed pro se by Bitgood. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03279, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP v. Bitgood et al.

Legal Services

September 23, 2022, 8:14 PM