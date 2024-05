News From Law.com

A Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith litigation associate in Houston—called a "hero among us" by the firm—was shot outside a McDonald's restaurant in Houston on Saturday, after being involved in an altercation with another customer. Jeffrey Limmer, 46, who joined Lewis Brisbois in 2019, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the Houston Police Department.

