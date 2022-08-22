Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Concord Nursing Home Inc. d/b/a Concord Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Napoli Shkolnik on behalf of the Estate of Joan Wilson, alleges that the defendant was negligent in providing care to Wilson, who contracted COVID-19 while at the defendant's nursing home facility. The case is 1:22-cv-04953, Lewis-Briggs v. Concord Nursing Home Inc. d/b/a Concord Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Health Care

August 22, 2022, 4:44 PM